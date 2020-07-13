35 Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kwara

Thirty-five medical doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kwara State.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Kolade Sholageru disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists on the activities of the union.

According to him, most of the affected members are those working outside the isolation centres as they have no access to personal protective equipment.

The NMA boss, therefore, appealed to the state government to give hazard allowance as being enjoyed by the doctors in the employment of the Federal Government and also made a case for a tax rebate for his colleagues.