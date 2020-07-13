Be At Airport 90 Minutes Before Departure, FG Tells Travellers

The Federal Government has asked air travellers to report at the airport at least 90 minutes before their departure time.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this call on Monday via Twitter.

Sirika also appealed to air travellers to endeavour to check-in online.

“My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights,” the tweet read.

This development comes a month after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) advised passengers to get to the airport at least three hours before departure due to safety checks.

Airport operations were suspended in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

On July 1, Sirika announced that the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume on July 8, while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen on July 11.

Other airports are expected to reopen on Wednesday 15 July while the resumption date for international flights will be announced later.