With 595 New Infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 33,000

The COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have exceeded 33,000 following the confirmation of 595 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday night.

According to the agency, the new infections were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos maintained the lead position with a total of 156 new infections, followed by Oyo with 141 and the FCT with 99 new cases.

Other states with registered cases include Edo – 47, Kaduna – 27, Ondo – 22, Rivers – 20, Osun – 17, Imo – 13, and Plateau – 10.

While Nasarawa and Anambra each have 8 new infections, other states like Kano, Benue and Borno each reported 5 cases.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Ogun – 4 with Taraba and Gombe each having 3 cases, followed by Kebbi and Cross River states each having 1 case.

Following the 595 new cases in the country, the total confirmed cases now stand at 33,153.

On a positive note, the country has been able to discharge 13,671 people who recovered from the virus.

Unfortunately, a total of 744 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 after being confirmed as fatalities from the infection.

A Global Infection

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 569,879 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 12,992,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,943,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,400 deaths from 3,336,154 cases. At least 1,006,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 72,100 deaths from 1,864,681 cases, Britain with 44,830 deaths from 290,133 cases, Mexico with 35,006 deaths from 299,750 cases, and Italy with 34,967 deaths from 243,230 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,602 cases (eight new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,648 recoveries.

Europe overall has 202,780 deaths from 2,849,335 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 144,846 deaths from 3,379,778 infections, the United States and Canada 144,221 deaths from 3,443,961 cases, Asia 43,958 deaths from 1,779,712 cases, Middle East 20,655 deaths from 931,951 cases, Africa 13,282 deaths from 596,353 cases, and Oceania 137 deaths from 11,556 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.