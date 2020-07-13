Advertisement

Brother Of Tottenham’s Serge Aurier Shot Dead In France

Updated July 13, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier kicks the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England, on July 9, 2020. Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier kicks the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England, on July 9, 2020. Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP

 

The younger brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, with the Premier League team confirming earlier French media reports on the incident.

When emergency services arrived at 0300 GMT, the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in hospital, the fire service said.

A source close to the investigation said the gunman had fled.

The victim was Christopher Aurier, who plays for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodeo.

He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to break through at the highest level.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected,” London club Tottenham said in a statement.

 

AFP



