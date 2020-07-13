COREN Worried Over Incessant Building Collapse In Abia

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has decried the spate of building collapse in Abia State.

Speaking to Channels Television on Monday, the Chief Inspector of COREN in the state, Victor Ihediwa, said the body has moved to assess all other buildings in order to avert future tragedy.

He made this known when COREN and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) visited the site of a collapsed building.

“This building, no matter when it was done, there is a clear sign that the foundation design is in error because the building started falling by the sinking of the foundation and then the sharing of the columns.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kwara Deputy Governor’s Aides Test Positive

“It is clear as seen from this picture that there is no aggregate here. What we have here is a collection of muds used in building the beams and the slabs, no wonder they all shared away.

“Again, it is also clear to us that the walls of this building are very close to the soakaway, no wonder the foundation was quickly affected. It is unconnected with the fact that waters from the soakaway are draining to the foundation of the building and that could have caused this problem,” he said.

Ihediwa also called on the people to space their soakaways when constructing their buildings.