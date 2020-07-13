El-Rufai’s Wife, FIDA Demand Justice For Teenage Girl Tortured By Boss

Unmi El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyers in Kaduna state and other human rights activists have demanded justice for a teenager allegedly tortured by her boss.

They are all demanding for justice to be served against the suspect, describing her action as ungodly and inhuman.

The 14-year-old maid was said to have been battered with a knife by a middle-aged woman who subjected her to other dehumanized conditions for more than one year.

The woman who was arrested and detained by the police over the weekend was however arraigned on Monday before a Magistrate Court in the state capital.

According to the police authorities, the suspect has been identified as Yemi Awolola, a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

She is being prosecuted on a three-count charge of child labour, violence against children as well as sexual violence.

Although the suspect pleaded guilty to the charges against her, the case has been adjourned to August 27 for the continuation of her trial.

Meanwhile, the court ordered that she be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) until the next adjourned sitting.