FG Releases Guidelines For Safe Reopening Of Schools After COVID-19 Pandemic Closures

The Federal Government has released guidelines for the safe reopening of schools after COVID-19 pandemic closures.

On its official website, the Federal Ministry of Education published the guidelines and outlined actions, measures, and requirements needed for the safe reopening of schools after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

The 52-paged communique which was signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and Minister of State (Education), Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Health, and health safety experts in the country.

Speaking about the guidelines, Mr Adamu Adamu said “Now is the time to plan and address the eventual safe reopening of schools and learning facilities. It will be recalled that at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, schools and all learning facilities were closed in order to safeguard the health and general wellbeing of our children, youths, teachers, and educational personnel.

“As a responsible government, it is also our duty to provide comprehensive guidelines for a safe and hitch-free reopening of schools and learning facilities. We do so knowing that the health, safety, and security of learners, teachers, education personnel, and families are priorities”.

According to him, the Guidelines for Schools and Learning Facilities Reopening after COVID-19 Pandemic Closures outlines key strategies for implementing safe and efficient and equitable plans for school reopening and operations.

Mr Adamu further noted that the document focuses on attendance, social distancing, hygiene, cleaning, and non-pharmaceutical interventions for safe and healthy school activities and programs.

The minister noted that given that COVID-19 may be with us for a while, the guidelines also highlight the urgent need to maintain and improve upon distance-learning programs, adding that the government’s aim is to identify and strengthen programs that will guarantee the recovery of learning gaps resulting from the pandemic.

On his part, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba stated that the Guidelines for Schools and Learning Facilities Reopening after COVID-19 Pandemic Closures is a strategy document developed to provide the necessary support to stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools and resumption of academic activities.

Mr Nwajiuba said the development of the guidelines involved a series of meetings, consultations, and deliberations with relevant groups, associations, and stakeholders on key areas of concern as the government plans to reopen schools and the best response strategies.

He noted that efforts were made to ensure that all inputs and suggestions

from our development partners, donors, civil society organizations, and professional bodies are adequately reflected to address critical issues of health, safety, and quality education provision as schools get ready to reopen.

Below is the guideline as published on Monday.