Ishaku Sets Up Commission Of Inquiry Into Clashes In Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Monday constituted a commission of inquiry into the crisis between the Tiv and their neighbouring communities in the state.

He named Justice Kumai Bayang (rtd) as the chairman of the commission and Hamidu Audu as the secretary.

Its members are Justice Emmanuel Garba, Justice Ambrose Mammadi (rtd), Danjuma Rindam, Professor Rotgak Gofwen, and Professor Istifanus Zabadi.

The commission’s counsel, according to the governor, will be headed by Emeka Okoro.

He says the commission is to examine the remote and immediate causes of the crisis between the Tivs and people living in communities of Wukari, Takum, Donga, Ibi, Ussa, Gassol, and Bali Local Government Areas, among others from 1991 to date.

Also listed as part of its terms of reference is to identify the communities affected and the impact of damage caused, including lives and property lost.

Governor Ishaku also directed the commission to identify individuals or groups that might have instigated the crises and recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary.

He said the commission has three months to submit its report and asked it to assess the efficacy of the existing security arrangements in communities within the state and advise on improvement.

Another term of reference, according to the governor, is to examine and identify cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other vices related to or arising from within the border communities and their relationship with the crisis if any.

The commission is directed to also identify basic issues and causes of prolonged and perennial crisis between the warring communities and advise on the strategies for securing a lasting peace.

It is also to examine the roles state and local governments and other institutions and extant instruments or policy played to abate or facilitate the crises and recommend appropriate measures to be taken by the state government to forestall a future occurrence of the disturbances.

The commission is to examine other issues that may secure a lasting peace between the Tiv communities and their neighbours and recommend ways of effective reconciliation.