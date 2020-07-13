JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Former Lawmaker, Police Cleric In Taraba

A former Senator representing Northern Taraba, Ambuno Zik-Sunday, has been kidnapped in Taraba State.

Also kidnapped was the cleric of the Taraba State Police Command’s Mosque, Mohammed Nuhu.

The former lawmaker was abducted in his hometown Bachama community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba yesterday while paying homage to his people.

Mr Nuhu on the other hand was kidnapped from his house in Jalingo in the early hours of Monday.

The police public relations officer David Misal made this disclosure at the police command office in Jalingo while presenting cache of arms recovered from suspected bandits, and parading some tricycle thieves.

He noted that efforts are in top gear to rescue the lawmaker and the cleric.

Speaking on how the arms were recovered, the police image maker disclosed that security operatives acted based on intelligence reports.

According to him, when some bandits crossed from Karim Lamido LGA to Lau Council and sighted the police, they ran away into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles.

The police spokesman noted that while carrying out a search, 10 serviceable AK 47 rifles, 13 magazines, and 425 live ammunition were recovered.

The police say it believes that the arms recovered are purchased for the purpose of attacks, kidnappings as well as for distribution to criminal gangs across the state.

He says efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Also paraded on Monday were pharmacists whose contraband drugs were intercepted in a truck that arrived in Jalingo from Anambra state.

The police say most of the drugs intercepted contain codeine which has been banned by regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

All the paraded suspects confessed to have committed the crimes for which they were apprehended.

Mr Ahmed Azare, the Taraba State police commissioner, applauded the patriotic people of Taraba for supporting the police with useful information.

He urged members of the public to be more security conscious and promptly report to the police all criminal elements around their neighborhoods for necessary action.