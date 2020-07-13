Killings: Benue Youths Accuse Police Of Bias

The youths in Benue State have accused the Nigeria Police of bias over the killing of seven persons in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This comes a week after the Defence headquarters in a statement confirmed the attack, renewing calls for the designation of armed herdsmen as a terrorist group.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi on Monday, President of the Benue Youth Forum, Terrence Kuanum, expressed the forum’s concerns over attempts to change the narrative and blame victims of the attack for killing themselves.

Kuanam noted that the reaction of the police authorities is in support of the herdsmen who have allegedly threatened to destabilise the state in the wake of the law banning open grazing of animals.

But reacting to the allegation, spokesman of the State Police Command, Sewuese Anene, said that hired gunmen were responsible for the killing.

Anene said the development is related to a mining field dispute between two brothers, leading to the attack after one of them was paid compensation by a mining company in Cheme village in Logo LGA.