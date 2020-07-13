Lagos Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll

Lagos State has recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll, and this is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 12 released on Sunday night, the agency said 12 deaths were recorded in the nation’s commercial capital.

NCDC noted that 16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in four states comprising Lagos – 12, Enugu – 1, Gombe – 1 with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reporting 4 deaths.

It said that the new deaths had increased the numbers of COVID-19 related mortality in Lagos to 172.

Meanwhile, Lagos still remains the epicentre of the virus with 152 confirmed cases of out the 571 new cases registered in 20 states of the country.

The other 19 states include Ebonyi – 108, Edo – 53, Ondo – 46, Oyo – 20, Kwara – 19, Plateau – 17, Niger – 10, Ogun – 7, Kano – 6, Cross River – 4 and Bauchi – 2.

While Bayelsa, Ekiti, Katsina and Osun each recorded 14 new cases, other states like Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna and Rivers each had 10 cases with the FCT registering 38 cases.

The health agency noted that with the 152 new cases in Lagos, the total number of confirmed cases in the state stand at 12, 427.

On the positive note, 344 persons were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus disease in 14 states.

In Lagos, 111 persons were discharged thus bringing the total number to 1,897.

Other states with discharged cases include Enugu – 59, Edo – 45, Ogun – 31, FCT – 26, Oyo – 16, Ondo – 14; Ebonyi and Kwara each having 11 cases, Bauchi – 7, Kaduna – 5, Kebbi – 4 with Plateau and Rivers each having 2 cases.