Nelson Mandela’s Youngest Daughter Dies At 59

Agency Report  
Updated July 13, 2020
Zenani Mandela-Dlamini (R) and Zindzi Mandela (L), daughters of the late anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, react as they give their speech during her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in the township of Soweto, concluding 10 days of national mourning on April 14, 2018, in Johannesburg. Wikus DE WET / AFP
Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, local media reported Monday.

She was ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” said public broadcaster SABC.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

 

AFP



