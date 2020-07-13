Presidential Committee Arrests Three Fertiliser Adulterators

The Committee on Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) has arrested three suspects who specialise in adulteration of fertiliser and selling such to farmers in the north-west region of the country.

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Committee disclosed this on Monday.

He made the disclosure during an inspection visit to some fertiliser blending plants in Kano State.

Governor Abubakar said the suspects who have since been detained in police custody were arrested in Kano, Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

He explained that they were nabbed for selling adulterated fertiliser and packaging them just like that of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative.

The PFI chairman decried that the action of the suspects was capable of tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the Federal Government of providing the Nigerian farmers with qualitative fertiliser.

He, however, stated that his committee would make sure that the quality of fertiliser under PFI watch was not compromised and, in an event, where such happens, the culprits would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Abubakar also faulted the rumours that PFI fertiliser was sold beyond N5,000 per bag – the approved price by the Federal Government.

He, therefore, appealed to farmers in the country to make use of the whistle-blowing number printed on the fertiliser bag and report persons involved in such acts for prosecution.

During the visit to Kano, the PFI chairman inspected the Alu Fertiliser plant in Birninkudu, Kasco Fertiliser blending plant at Bompai, and Nagari Fertiliser blending plant in Madobi town.

He was satisfied with the quality and quantity of fertiliser produced daily at the various plants visited.

Governor Abubakar believes the quantity of fertilizer produced daily is more than enough for farmers in the three states of Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina under the jurisdiction of the plants.