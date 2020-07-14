59-Year-Old Pastor Arrested For Raping Minor In Ogun

Police have arrested a 59-year-old suspect, Oketokun Abiodun, for raping a 10-year-old girl in Ogun State.

According to a statement from the state police command on Tuesday, Abiodun is the pastor of Light Christian Church in the Odeda area of the state.

He was said to have been arrested on July 10, 2020, by men of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim who reported at the police station in Odeda.

Abiodun, according to the girl’s father, saw the victim playing with other children and called her to fetch his key from his room.

“While the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested,” said the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

It added, “On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the commission of the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda Police Station, while the victim has been taken to the General Hospital Odeda, for medical attention.”

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and prosecution.