BREAKING: 261 Stranded Nigerians Arrive Abuja From UK

A flight conveying 261 stranded Nigerians from the United Kingdom has landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS.

EVACUATION UPDATE.@flyairpeace flight operated by Wamos Air Partner UK conveying 261 Stranded Nigerians in UK arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 7:00pm local time today 14th of July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/TVf19lz7gl — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 14, 2020

According to NIDCOM, the Air Peace flight operated by Wamos Air Partner, landed in Abuja at exactly 7pm.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19,” the NIDCOM tweet added.

The flight is part of efforts to bring back stranded Nigerians abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home from across the world since the pandemic disrupted world travel.

In early June, the federal government said it has spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.

Since then, hundreds more have been returned to the country.

On July 4, at least 109 Nigerians stranded in India were welcomed back into the country.