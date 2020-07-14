Advertisement
China Says Pompeo’s South China Sea Illegal Claim ‘Unjustified’
Beijing hit back Tuesday at the US branding of Chinese pursuits in the South China Sea as illegal, saying the accusation was “unjustified’ and a bid to sabotage regional peace.
“We advise the US side to earnestly honor its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, respect regional countries’ efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability,” the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement.
–AFP