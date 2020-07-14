COVID-19 Palliative: Jigawa Announces Tax Holiday For Small Businesses

The Jigawa State Government has given a one year tax holiday to Small and Medium-scale Enterprises whose businesses suffered as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner of Finance, Babangida Umar, confirmed this to newsmen in Duste, the Jigawa state capital.

According to him, only those business owners with a registered business name will benefit from the gesture.

Umar explained that new businesses and those that would commence in the post-COVID-19 era would benefit from an 18-month period without paying tax.

The Commissioner noted that all existing enterprises and individual taxpayers in the state have an extension date of filling their returns until 30th September 2020.

“We have reduced penalty and interest fee from 10% to 5% and from 21% to 9% respectively and 50% waivers on business premises license, informal sector taxpayer and warehouse rent tax,” he said.