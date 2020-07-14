Discharged COVID-19 Patients In Edo Exceed 1,000

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients that have been successfully treated and discharged in Edo State has surpassed the 1,000-mark.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said his administration would spare no effort to contain the spread of the disease and protect residents.

He also reassured them that his administration remained committed to protecting the people, especially the elderly population most vulnerable to the virus.

The governor noted that the recovered have since reunited with their families and urged residents to take responsibility.

He said, “We have discharged a total of 1,014 COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities. The patients have since rejoined their families.

“However, the number of deaths has risen to 58. We remain committed to protecting our people, especially the elderly from this pandemic. Stay safe.”

On the other hand, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, decried the alarming rate of community spread of the virus and urged residents to comply with all guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

According to him, the state has confirmed a total of 1,778 confirmed cases out of 7,549 suspected cases with 58 fatalities related to COVID-19.

The commissioner, therefore, warned against the submission of wrong information, including names, addresses, and phone contacts during sample collection for testing.

“We urge all residents to comply with all government directives aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

“While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy of mankind, it is necessary that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” said Okundia.

He added, “Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the outset of the outbreak.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”