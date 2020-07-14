Enugu Airport Runway Will Be Ready In August, Says Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has assured Nigerians that the rehabilitation work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway Enugu will be completed by August 30.

He made this known on Tuesday during a working visit to ascertain the level of work at the international airport.

Sirika explained that the work progress is currently at the last stage of pavement wearing, thus bringing it up to over 90 percent completion.

He also noted that Perimeter fencing, roads, and air landing systems will all be ready to enable a 24-hour operation when it reopens again.

The Minister appreciated the South-East Governors, particularly the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for their efforts and assistance in the job.