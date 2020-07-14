Police Arrest 60-Year-Old Man For Raping Minor In Niger

The police in Niger State have arrested a 60-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, for raping a minor in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

Lawan was said to have used N100 as bait to lure the unsuspecting victim, an 8-year-old girl from Angwan Barwa community.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abiodun Wasiu.

Wasiu noted that the victim, who went out to hawk fishes for her mother that early morning, was lured by Lawal into an uncompleted building where he also allegedly raped her.

Although the accused is known by everyone in the area as a scavenger of scraps, the police authorities say he is a potential rape suspect.

“On 11/07/2020 at about 1330hrs, based on information received, Police detectives attached to Wushishi division arrested one Haruna Lawal age 60yrs ‘m’ of Wushishi, a scavenger who criminally lured an eight years old girl ‘f’ of Angwan Barwa Wushishi, while she was hawking fish in the area with the sum of one hundred naira (#100.00k) into an uncompleted building and had canal knowledge of her,” the statement partly read.

Channels Television learnt that the suspect did not deny the allegation as he was said to have confessed to using his victim to service his sexual cravings.

The police spokesman said that the “during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Over the last five months, there has been an upsurge in the cases of rape in Niger State.

According to Rayuwa Sexual Assaults Referral Centre (SARC) located in the state capital Minna, at least over four hundred cases of sexual assaults have been lodged in the centre since January this year, mostly involving minors, both males and females.

In June, a father of four was arrested by the Police for allegedly raping his two daughters shortly after the demise of their mother.