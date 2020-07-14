Reps To Investigate Purported Resignation Of Over 356 Soldiers

The House of Representatives is to investigate the purported resignation of over 356 soldiers from the Nigerian army.

This follows a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, and co-sponsored by three other leaders of the house.

According to the motion, a memo from the aggrieved soldiers was sent to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, dated July 3, with reference number NA/COAS/001, quoting the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Soldiers/Ratings/Airmen (revised) 2017.

In leading the debate, Monguno stated that the protests by junior officers of the Nigerian army have become a recurring decimal which is a serious source of concern.

He feared that the morale of the officers is at an all-time low which is affecting the outcome of the war against insurgency.

The house has mandated its Committee on the Army to investigate and report back in a week.