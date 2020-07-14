Advertisement

Reps To Investigate Purported Resignation Of Over 356 Soldiers

Channels Television  
Updated July 14, 2020
In this photo released by the House of Representatives, some lawmakers are seated during one of the plenaries in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

The House of Representatives is to investigate the purported resignation of over 356 soldiers from the Nigerian army.

This follows a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, and co-sponsored by three other leaders of the house.

According to the motion, a memo from the aggrieved soldiers was sent to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, dated July 3, with reference number NA/COAS/001, quoting the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Soldiers/Ratings/Airmen (revised) 2017.

READ ALSO: Reps Endorse Ngozi Okonjo Iweala’s Candidacy As DG Of World Trade Organisation

In leading the debate, Monguno stated that the protests by junior officers of the Nigerian army have become a recurring decimal which is a serious source of concern.

He feared that the morale of the officers is at an all-time low which is affecting the outcome of the war against insurgency.

The house has mandated its Committee on the Army to investigate and report back in a week.



More on Local

Seven Police Officers Die In Kaduna Road Accident

BREAKING: 261 Stranded Nigerians Arrive Abuja From UK

NDDC Fails To Defend 2019 Budget Over Discrepancies In Figures

Senate Asks FG To Commence Rehabilitation Of Eastern Rail Line

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV