US Supreme Court Allows First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Channels Television  
Updated July 14, 2020
A man holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2020. - The court ruled that US President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York. In a 7-2 ruling, the court said the president does not have absolute immunity from criminal investigation. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)
A man holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

 

 

The Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday cleared the path for the first federal executions in 17 years, overturning an earlier order by a lower court to delay them.

“We vacate the District Court’s preliminary injunction so that the… executions may proceed as planned,” the Supreme Court ruled, referring to four scheduled executions.

They were suspended by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to allow for legal challenges to the lethal injection that was to be used in the executions.

 

 

AFP



