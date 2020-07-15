Arotile’s Short Stay Impacted The Nation, Buhari Mourns Flying Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned with the family of the flying officer Tolulope Arotile, describing her as a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, saluted Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from the onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered.

He commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen, and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in maneuvering combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Arotile, Dies At 23

“The President sympathises with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind”.

Arotile died on July 14, 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Her death comes eight months after she was commissioned as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.