Dakar 2022: Youth Olympic Games Postponed To 2026

Senegal and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have mutually agreed to postpone the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) tagged Dakar 2022 to 2026 due to the COVI-19 pandemic.

President Macky Sall’s proposal was welcomed by IOC’s President Thomas Bach, following in-depth discussions on the subject. This postponement meets the requirement of responsibility and the concern for efficiency imposed by the current situation.

The postponement of Dakar 2022 allows the IOC, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the International Federations (IFs) to properly plan their activities, which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, by the subsequent postponements of major international sports events, and the operational and financial consequences of the global health concerns.

It also provides more time for Senegal to build on the preparations for the Youth Olympic Games. The two leaders, who praised the progress made so far, have jointly renewed their confidence in competition.

President Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye, IOC Member in Senegal, and both remain fully committed to the great success of these Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event ever to be organised in Africa.

Both parties can only appeal to their understanding. This agreement results from the large scale of the operational challenges which the IOC, the NOCs and the IFs are facing following the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

With this development, the IOC will continue to offer all IFs and NOC Continental Associations the full content of the educational programmes of the Youth Olympic Games.

Reacting to the development, Bach said the postponement will build mutual trust between Senegal and the IOC.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to President Macky Sall, a great friend and supporter of the Olympic Movement, for this exceptional relationship of trust and quality. For all these reasons, I am sure that, together, we will organise fantastic Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 for Senegal, the entire African continent and all the young athletes of the world,” he said.

The agreement was approved on Wednesday by the IOC Executive Board and will be submitted to the IOC Session for ratification on Friday.