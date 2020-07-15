Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh Murdered In New York

Fahim Saleh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of ride-hailing company, Gokada is dead.

He was said to have been dismembered with his decapitated remains found in his apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, New York on Tuesday afternoon.

However, his dog, Laila, was found alive in the house at 265, East Houston Street near Suffolk Street.

The company confirmed his death in a series of tweets on its handle on Wednesday morning, describing the late Saleh as an inspirational leader.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us,” the tweet read.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada.

“Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.”

It added that further updates about his death will be revealed as events unfold.

“Forever in our hearts,” the company added.

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. — Gokada – We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020

Saleh’s headless and limbless torso was seen in his swanky Manhattan condo on Tuesday with an electric saw lying close to his body.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), contractor bags were found close to the torso but the cops did not open them to know if the body parts were inside.

Detectives were waiting for fingerprints and forensics tests on the body, the police said.