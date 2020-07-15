‘Goodnight Flying Officer:’ Nigerians Mourn Arotile

Nigerians have expressed sadness over the death of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who passed away on Tuesday, eight months after she was commissioned as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Arotile, who hails from Kogi State, died following head injuries sustained from an accident at the Air Force Base in Kaduna.

“It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna,” the Nigerian Air Force said.

READ ALSO: Arotile’s Short Stay Impacted The Nation, Buhari Mourns Flying Officer

Following her death, Nigerians took to social media to mourn her while noting that the late Arotile was a promising young girl.

Most Nigerians described her demise as a great loss to the nation.

Below are the reactions to her passing away:

Goodnight Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. pic.twitter.com/wPrjuuLkV6 — Bayo Omoboriowo (@BayoOmoboriowo) July 15, 2020

Goodnight first female combat Helicopter Pilot,Tolulope Arotile.A great loss to our country.May her soul Rest in peace #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JXHOMhVpb5 — Vanessa Omo-Osagie (@VanessaOsagie) July 15, 2020

Nigeria lost a rare gem, Rest in Peace Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile #PremiumTacha pic.twitter.com/1wUP2MNNJf — Republic of Tacha🔱 (@RepublicofTacha) July 15, 2020

Thank You for Your Service F.O Tolulope Arotile. You made History and wasnt supposed to go Like this. This is a big loss to the Nigerian AirForce. R.I.P to Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hKH1gr395H — ⚡ Anyi Nine AKA Nnewi Anny Robert (@ChidiZeus) July 15, 2020

Rest well Flying Officer Arotile Tolulope Thank you for your services. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1CCBuCp8Fv — Amina Abdullahi (@Mvnaaa___) July 15, 2020

Nigeria’s first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the history of Nigerian AirForce has died. Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, died yesterday from head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident in Kaduna. She was only 25 years old.

This is just terribly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/pRUdW7U3qM — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 15, 2020

NAF loses Tolulope Arotile , first ever female combat helicopter pilot in road accident ! Rest In Peace Tolu. pic.twitter.com/HiKHrh7TsO — Ashiekuma (@FabmimiBlog) July 14, 2020

The news of the death of Tolulope Arotile was received with so much pain but with little surprise. The complicity of top military officers in the terrorism ravaging our land will never allow such brilliant and dedicated minds to flourish. Adieu Tolu #RIPTolu #theflyinggirl pic.twitter.com/JSyx0vziGW — Sthaus Ayodeji (@SthausA) July 15, 2020

Rest in Peace, Tolulope Arotile.

Nigeria has lost a rare gem 💔

pic.twitter.com/4TOM7v8s4N — Queen Karen👑 (@Madam_Karen_) July 15, 2020

Rest in peace Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile 💔💔💔 h/t @NigAirForce pic.twitter.com/6nAGeew9my — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 15, 2020

Rest In Peace Tolulope Arotile. This life is too short. This is a big loss to the Nigerian AirForce. Tolulope is Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/7wAf9LRuPH — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) July 15, 2020