‘Goodnight Flying Officer:’ Nigerians Mourn Arotile

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated July 15, 2020
arotile-death
The late Tolulope Arotile. Photo: [email protected] Air Force.

 

 

Nigerians have expressed sadness over the death of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who passed away on Tuesday, eight months after she was commissioned as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Arotile, who hails from Kogi State, died following head injuries sustained from an accident at the Air Force Base in Kaduna.

“It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna,” the Nigerian Air Force said.

READ ALSO: Arotile’s Short Stay Impacted The Nation, Buhari Mourns Flying Officer

Following her death, Nigerians took to social media to mourn her while noting that the late Arotile was a promising young girl.

Most Nigerians described her demise as a great loss to the nation.

Below are the reactions to her passing away:

 



