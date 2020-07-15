Advertisement

Governor Of Oklahoma, Where Trump Held Rally, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2020
Stitt announced on July 15, 2020, he has coronavirus after being tested on July 14. He said he’ll be quarantining and working from home away from his family, and that he was “pretty shocked” to be the first governor to get the virus. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

 

The governor of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, weeks after he attended US President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in the state.

Cases have surged in Oklahoma, and local health officials have said that Trump’s indoor rally and large public protests in June “more than likely” contributed to the spike in new infections.

Governor Kevin Stitt said he believes he is the first US governor to be diagnosed with coronavirus, but that it was unlikely he contracted it at Trump’s June 20  rally because the event occurred too long ago.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 20, 2020 Governor Kevin Stitt claps among "Black Voices for Trump" supporters as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 20, 2020 Governor Kevin Stitt claps among “Black Voices for Trump” supporters as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

 

“I got tested yesterday for COVID-19, and the results came back positive,” Stitt told an online press conference.

He said he was “a little bit achy” on Tuesday but otherwise felt “fine.”

The 47-year-old Republican said he immediately placed himself in quarantine away from his family and will work from home until he is free of the virus.

Stitt has often declined to wear a mask at meetings and did not wear one at the Trump rally, but he is urging residents to take precautions.

“We know it’s here in Oklahoma, it’s not going away,” Stitt said.

 

In this file photo taken on June 18, 2020, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

In this file photo taken on June 18, 2020, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

“We need to take this virus seriously” and Oklahomans should “continue to get tested,” he added.

Trump faced major blowback for insisting on holding a crowded indoor rally in the heat of a pandemic.

His campaign handed out masks at the Tulsa event, but few of the supporters who attended wore them and social distancing guidelines were largely ignored.



More on Coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine Is Tested And Safe, Says Russian Military

Catalan Govt Reimposes Local Lockdown After Legal Tussle

Chilean Police Train Dogs To Sniff Out COVID-19

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Set For Final Trial Stage After ‘Promising’ Results

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV