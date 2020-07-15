Advertisement

Group Marches To National Assembly, Demands Life Imprisonment For Rapists

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2020
Members of the Movement Against Rape And Sexual Violence, converge on the Unity Fountain Abuja on July 15, 2020.

 

Members of the Movement Against Rape And Sexual Violence (MARS-V) have converged on the Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital Abuja to demand life imprisonment for rapists.

According to the wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Aisha El-Rufai, who is leading members of the group to the National Assembly, the current penalty against rapists is not stringent enough and until stricter penalties are put in place, such incidents may continue to occur.

Just recently, the Minister Of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen noted that the incidents of rape across the country, especially during the lockdown, rose to about 3,600.

Details shortly.



