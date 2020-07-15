Advertisement

Hong Kong Sanctions: China Vows To Retaliate Against US

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2020
(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on April 4, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016 and China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on December 5, 2012. Ed Jones, Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP

 

China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing’s clampdown on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act “maliciously slanders” national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities,” the ministry said.

AFP



More on World News

Catalan Govt Reimposes Local Lockdown After Legal Tussle

Chilean Police Train Dogs To Sniff Out COVID-19

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, 87, Hospitalised

Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Committing Sex Crimes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV