Nigerians React To Death Of Gokada CEO, Describe His Murder As Gruesome

Nigerians have mourned the late Saleh Fahim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing service, Gokada, describing his death as gruesome.

Saleh was said to have been dismembered with his decapitated remains found at his apartment in Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The company confirmed his death in a series of tweets on its handle on Wednesday morning, describing the late Saleh as an inspirational leader.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada,” the company said.

Since the news of Saleh’s death broke, some Nigerians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter to condemn the killing.

According to some of the Twitter users, he contributed immensely to the country’s transportation sector and was an inspiring young man.

Others lamented the manner of his death which they say is devilish and prayed God to grant rest to his soul.

Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians following Saleh’s murder:

I’m beyond devastated by the news of the devilish murder of Fahim Saleh. This young angel found my app “Dear Claire” on Instagram and invested in it without even knowing my surname. New York, please arrest that murderer now!

Oh my fucking God. 😥 RIP. Angel forever.

Fahim Saleh's last tweet. They forced you outta 9ja – to your death. You'll be sorely missed. Rest in Peace.

Fahim Saleh had a thing for ride sharing companies; CEO of Gokada, co-founder of Pathao – biggest in Bangladesh valued at $100m and recently invested in Colombia’s largest motorcycle ride sharing company, Picap. He was found in his $2.25m NYC apartment brutally murdered. Sad. pic.twitter.com/lokvXMlfNU — E (@iamOkon) July 15, 2020

It is a real sad day for all Nigerians, Rest In Peace to these great souls Fahim Saleh of Gokada and Tolulope Arotile of NAF 😭💔 May their soul rest in perfect peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T4bzhMygMC — Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) July 15, 2020

Good health is something one should be grateful for.

Waking up every morning, strong and healthy should never ever ever ever be underrated.

You slept last night and woke up this morning. But others didn’t..

RIP FAHIM SALEH

RIP FAHIM SALEH

GOKADA

Literally just scrolled through the news of Tolulope Arotile, Fahim Saleh and Jahreau Shephard's deaths simultaneously on my timeline. It's too much 💔

Some people decapitated and dismembered the CEO of Gokada, Fahim Saleh with an electric saw inside his own million dollar apartment in New York. This looks like some seriously organized and heartless cartel/mafia style killing. Whaaaaat?? 🤯🤯 — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 15, 2020

Rest in peace Tolulope Arotile, and Fahim Saleh. I pray God gives your families and friends the courage to bear the loss.

CEO and founder of Gokada, Fahim Saleh has been killed in New York. His body was cut up without a head, hands or legs. Police later found the head and limbs in the apartment. The electric saw used to slice him up was also found. He was only 33. This is horrible and shocking. pic.twitter.com/Tc1iafMehw — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 15, 2020

Rest in peace Fahim Saleh.

I’m writing this from a place of pain and loss. You were such an inspiration to me and my team.

Just last week Uzo and I were on a call with Fahim listening to an offer to absorb us into Gokada and a possible buy out. pic.twitter.com/z2nT8Wfnzi — Abraham Ojes (@abrahamojes) July 15, 2020