Nigerians React To Death Of Gokada CEO, Describe His Murder As Gruesome

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated July 15, 2020
Fahim Saleh, the late Gokada CEO. Photo: [email protected]

 

Nigerians have mourned the late Saleh Fahim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing service, Gokada, describing his death as gruesome.

Saleh was said to have been dismembered with his decapitated remains found at his apartment in Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The company confirmed his death in a series of tweets on its handle on Wednesday morning, describing the late Saleh as an inspirational leader.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada,” the company said.

Since the news of Saleh’s death broke, some Nigerians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter to condemn the killing.

According to some of the Twitter users, he contributed immensely to the country’s transportation sector and was an inspiring young man.

Others lamented the manner of his death which they say is devilish and prayed God to grant rest to his soul.

Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians following Saleh’s murder:

 

 



