Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Body

The police in Rivers State have arrested two notorious kidnappers and recovered the decomposed body of their victim.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Omoni said the culprits were arrested by the operatives of the Anti- kidnapping unit while doing a follow up in the Kidnap of one Ereba Gospel Dinabari, a male who was kidnapped on the 15th of May,2020 at Woji, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the kidnappers demanded the ransom of N1million which was paid without releasing the victim.

“The Commander of Anti-Kidnapping Unit yesterday 14/7/2020 led the Operatives and stormed Alesa, in Eleme LGA where two suspects, namely: Osundu Uchendu ‘m’ 25 yrs and Amebulem Amos ‘m’ 23yrs were arrested.

“Their confessions led the Operatives to a forest at Alesa in Eleme LGA, where the victim’s decomposing body was found tied to a tree,” the statement partly read.

Recovered from the suspects is a Toyota Spider car belonging to the victim.

Channels Television gathered that the suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnappings around Woji, Abuloma, Peter Odili Road and Eleme Communities.

The police spokesman said that Investigation is ongoing, adding that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as Investigation is concluded.