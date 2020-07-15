‘She Was One Of Our Shining Young Stars’: Chief Of Air Staff Mourns Arotile

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said he is heartbroken over the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who he said: “was one of our young shining stars.”

Arotile, who hails from Kogi State, died on Tuesday following head injuries sustained from an accident at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Air Staff recalled how he met her at the Minna Airport, saying the late Arotile was eager to help in the restoration of peace in the North Central region of Nigeria.

According to Air Marshal Sadique, her death is a big loss to the Nigerian Air Force and the entire country.

“I was heartbroken when I received the sad news of the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile yesterday in Kaduna. Tolulope, who was winged in October 2019, as the first female Nigerian Air Force combat helicopter pilot, was one of our shining young stars,” he said.

“I recall meeting her at the Minna Airport, while on an operational visit, after one of such missions and seeing her eagerness to contribute towards the restoration of lasting peace to the affected areas. Her death is a huge loss to the Nigerian Air Force family and indeed the entire nation.”

He, therefore, condoled with the family of the late Flying Officer, asking God to grant her soul eternal rest.

“On behalf officers, airmen, airwomen & civilian staff of Nigerian Air Force,” the CAS added, “I once more condole with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss & sincerely pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”