Taraba NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo Is Dead

The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Taraba State, Comrade Peter Gambo is dead.

He died after a brief illness at the Taraba State Specialist Hospital Jalingo, on Wednesday night.

Until his demise, he was serving his second tenure in office as the Chairman of the NLC.

Gambo was also the General Overseer of the Jesus Glorious Army International Church, Taraba State – a position he took over after a car crash that claimed the life of the previous General Overseer.