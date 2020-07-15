Wadume’s Trial Continues In Abuja, Prosecutor Tenders Guns As Evidence

The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume and six others has continued in Abuja before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako.

At the last trial, the prosecution presented witness number six as contained in the charge sheet, one Inspector Habila Samuel, a police officer attached to the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The witness explained his findings from the investigation of what transpired in Ibi, Taraba State on August 6, 2019, when soldiers allegedly shot at the police vehicle conveying the arrested Wadume, killing three operatives and two civilians.

During cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, the witness informed the court that the first defendant, Wadume was tracked by the police based on information, to the Kano home of his uncle where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds from a family physician, before his eventual arrest.

Counsel to the second defendant, however, claimed that his client, the station officer at Ibi, Inspector Daje, made his statement with an inducement to implicate a certain army captain, Balarabe while that of the sixth defendant alleged his client, Zubairu Abdullahi, was tortured to get his statement.

Six AK47 guns were also tendered as evidence in the course of the trial.