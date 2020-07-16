Edo Guber Race: NRM Drags INEC, APC To Court

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) and its candidate in the forthcoming Edo State Septemeber 19, 2020 Gubernatorial election, Steve Nash Ozono, have dragged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize -Iyamu and Gani Audu to the Abuja Federal High Court; saying the APC does not have a candidate for the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election.

In a suit FHC/ABJ/CS/743/2020 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja by its lawyer Valentine Offia, the party prayed the court for the determination of the following:

“Whether after due construction of section 177c of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 31 and 153 of the Electoral Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and the Guidelines for the submission of candidates of political parties issued by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) can the 1st Defendant (INEC) lawfully deem that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant (APC) for the Edo Gubernatorial election to be held on September 19, 2020, has been submitted to it by virtue of the letter dated 29th June 2020 signed by John Akpan Udoedeghe and Mai Mala Buni when the said letter was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the 2nd Defendant

“Whether after due construction of Section 153 of the Electoral Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and the Guidelines for the submission of nomination forms of candidates issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), can the 1st Defendant lawfully deem that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, has been submitted to it by virtue of the letter dated 29th June 2020 signed by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra – Ordinary Convention Committee and National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra – Ordinary Convention Committee of the 2nd Defendant?

“Whether after due construction of Sections 183, 222a and 223 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can the 1st Defendant lawfully deem that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, has been submitted to it by virtue of the letter dated 29th June 2020 signed by John Akpan Udoedeghe and Mai Mala Buni when the said letter was signed by the Governor of Yobe State?

“Whether after due construction of Sections 177, 222a and 223 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can the 1st Defendant lawfully deem that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, has been submitted to it by virtue of the letter dated 29th June 2020 signed by John Akpan Udoedeghe and Mai Mala Buni when the said letter was signed by John Akpan Udoedeghe who is not a member of the 2nd Defendant?”

NRM’s claim against the defendants as follows:

“A Declaration that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, can only be received by the 1st Defendant through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the 2nd Defendant.

“A Declaration that the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, jointly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the 2nd Defendant was not received by the 1st Defendant.

“A Declaration that the 1st Defendant lacks powers to receive the list of candidates of the 2nd Defendant for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, from the Governor of Yobe State.

“A Declaration that the 2nd Defendant has no candidates for the Edo State gubernatorial elections to be held on September 19, 2020, by virtue of the non – submission of her list of candidates before the deadline on 29th June 2020..

“An Order voiding the decision of the 1st Defendant to include the 2nd – 4th Defendants as candidates in the gubernatorial elections pertaining to Edo State to be held on September 19, 2020.

“An Order disqualifying the 2nd – 4th Defendants as candidates in the gubernatorial elections pertaining to Edo State to be held on September 19, 2020.

“An Order nullifying the participation of the 2nd – 4th Defendants where the said election has already been conducted”.