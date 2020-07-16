Super Falcons To Get New Coach Next Month – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that a new coach will be appointed for the Super Falcons next month.

The former coach, Thomas Dennerby left the team unceremoniously in August 2019.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick in a chat on Instagram live confirmed that a world-class coach will be appointed in the next two to three weeks for the senior women’s national team.

“We are on the verge of signing a final contract with a company, Philips Consulting. The company is top-notched in terms of human resource management and recruitment.

“The reason why we are doing this is to start doing things in a very transparent manner.

“We don’t want a situation where the NFF executive committee will just appoint a coach for the Super Falcons.

“Very soon, we will sign a contract with them this week. Once that is done, from Monday, they will now reach out via Zoom to conduct an interview.

“Within the next two to three weeks, I am 100% sure that we are going to have these coaches.

“We have seen world-class coaches interested in the Super Falcons job. I am in touch with them.

“The good thing about the Falcons is that the money to pay the coach is there already when we received their prize money from the last World Cup, which totalled about 762,000 Dollars, 30% was given to the players, the balance will be kept in a separate account, from there, we are going to fund the payment of the coach for the next two to three years,” he said.

The NFF also promised that the FIFA windows will be used to organised international friendlies for the team particularly this period that the African women’s cup of nations has been cancelled with CAF proposing the tournament will be held before the women’s world cup.

“I am promising the Super Falcons because I love them myself that whether there is AWCON in January or not, we are going to arrange friendlies for them as soon as the FIFA windows open. They are going to be playing friendlies because our plans are for them to do well at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Pinnick concluded.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.