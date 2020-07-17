BREAKING: Ondo Reports 95 Fresh COVID-19 Cases As Nigeria’s Infections Near 35, 000

Ondo State on Thursday recorded ninety-five fresh COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s infections from the virus inched closer to the 35, 000 mark.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which noted that the country had 595 new cases of the virus for the day.

The new COVID-19 infections were reported in twenty-three states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking Nigeria’s total cases to 34, 854.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos State, had the highest number of cases for the day with 156 persons infected with the virus while Ondo State comes second having reported 95 fresh infections.

Other COVID-19 cases for the day were found as follows: Rivers – 53, Abia – 43, Oyo – 38, Enugu – 29, Edo – 24, FCT – 23, Kaduna – 20, Akwa Ibom – 17, Anambra – 17, Osun – 17 Ogun -14, Kano – 13 and Imo – 11.

Also, they were fresh COVID-19 infections recorded in other parts of the West African nation as thus: Delta – 6, Ekiti – 5, Gombe – 4, Plateau – 4, Cross River – 2, Adamawa – 1, Bauchi – 1, Jigawa – 1 and Yobe – 1.

Of the number of persons infected with COVID-19 in Nigeria, 14, 292 have fully recovered and discharged as of July 16th, 2020, according to the NCDC.

On the flip side, 762 deaths have been reported from the virus, data from the health agency further revealed.

Global Picture

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 585,750 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 13,660,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,442,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, 5,604 new deaths and 236,985 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,233 new deaths, followed by United States with 997, and India with 606.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 137,897 deaths from 3,536,658 cases. At least 1,075,882 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 75,366 deaths from 1,966,748 cases, United Kingdom with 45,119 deaths from 2,925,52 cases, Mexico with 36,906 deaths from 317,635 cases, and Italy with 35,017 deaths from 243,736 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,612 cases (1 new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,719 recoveries.

Europe overall has 204,254 deaths from 2,897,157 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 152,191 deaths from 3,566,152 infections, the United States and Canada 146,757 deaths from 3,645,740 cases, Asia 46,345 deaths from 1,906,655 cases, Middle East 21,752 deaths from 970,525 cases, Africa 14,309 deaths from 662,158 cases, and Oceania 142 deaths from 12,393 cases.

