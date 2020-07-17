COVID-19: 32 Nigerians, 10 Foreigners Recover In Lagos

More people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State following the successful treatment of 42 patients in the state.

The incident commander and state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the recovered patients included 32 Nigerians and 10 foreign nationals, comprising 17 females and 25 males,

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged from five government treatment centres in the state after they tested negative to the virus.

Eight recovered patients were discharged from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), six from Onikan, and eight from the Lagos University Teaching Hospitals (LUTH) isolation centres.

As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and flatten its curve, the governor warned residents that going to public places without wearing face masks has become a crime in the state.

He, therefore, asked them to continue to adhere strictly to all guidelines put in place to fight the threat of COVID-19 in Lagos.

As of Thursday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos, which is the epicentre of the disease in the country, has a total of 13,097 confirmed cases.

Of the figure, 10,973 are receiving treatments as more recoveries are expected while 1,948 people have been discharged with 176 deaths recorded.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of 9:42 pm on July 17, 2020 below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA Friday 9:42 pm 17 Jul 2020 Samples Tested 206,422

Confirmed Cases 34,854 Active Cases 19,793 Discharged Cases 14,292 Death 769