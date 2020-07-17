Advertisement

COVID-19: 32 Nigerians, 10 Foreigners Recover In Lagos

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated July 17, 2020
A photo of beds at one of the isolation centres in Lagos. Photo: [email protected]

 

More people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos State following the successful treatment of 42 patients in the state.

The incident commander and state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the recovered patients included 32 Nigerians and 10 foreign nationals, comprising 17 females and 25 males,

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged from five government treatment centres in the state after they tested negative to the virus.

Eight recovered patients were discharged from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), six from Onikan, and eight from the Lagos University Teaching Hospitals (LUTH) isolation centres.

As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and flatten its curve, the governor warned residents that going to public places without wearing face masks has become a crime in the state.

He, therefore, asked them to continue to adhere strictly to all guidelines put in place to fight the threat of COVID-19 in Lagos.

covid
Every state in Nigeria has reported cases from the virus. Channels TV/Benjamin Oluwatoyin.

 

As of Thursday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos, which is the epicentre of the disease in the country, has a total of 13,097 confirmed cases.

Of the figure, 10,973 are receiving treatments as more recoveries are expected while 1,948 people have been discharged with 176 deaths recorded.

See the case summary of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of 9:42 pm on July 17, 2020 below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Friday 9:42 pm 17 Jul 2020

Samples Tested

206,422

Confirmed Cases

34,854

Active Cases

19,793

Discharged Cases

14,292

Death

769

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos13,09710,9731,948176
FCT2,7611,88284039
Oyo1,9899591,01119
Edo1,8746621,15062
Rivers1,48046996447
Delta1,40478458535
Kano1,3312431,03553
Ogun1,14634777722
Kaduna1,08733174412
Ondo86570513921
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi64610453210
Plateau59531926016
Borno5939446435
Enugu56021433016
Gombe5374047522
Bauchi522450513
Abia456883653
Kwara42222917914
Imo420333789
Osun328235849
Jigawa322330811
Bayelsa31813616319
Nasarawa2541331138
Akwa Ibom162471123
Sokoto153013716
Niger145301087
Benue14395426
Anambra118416710
Adamawa11120838
Kebbi887747
Zamfara760715
Ekiti7230402
Yobe634518
Taraba3019110
Cross River12831
Kogi5032


