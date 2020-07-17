COVID-19: Federal High Court Chief Judge, Justice Tsoho Goes On Self-Isolation

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among his aides.

Justice Tsoho has also ordered some key staff in his office to do the same, pending when the result of the screening test done for him, members of his immediate family, and close aides is out.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court Mrs. Catherine Oby Nwandu confirming the development says the Federal High Court recognises that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

The statement adds that the Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.”

Justice Tsoho urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.