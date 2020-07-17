Advertisement

Fans Could Return To EPL Games, Other Sports In October, Says British PM Johnson

Channels Television  
Updated July 17, 2020
FILES) In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 A Bournemouth supporter wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, waits in the stands during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England. 
Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Fans could return to sports stadiums in October after a series of test events that will start later this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Mass gatherings have been banned since March as part of social-distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map for England, he said the government was working towards a return of spectators.

“We will pilot larger gatherings in venues such as sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn,” he said at a Downing Street briefing on Friday.

“From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and allow conferences and other business events to recommence,” he added.

 

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on July 15, 2020. JESSICA TAYLOR / AFP / UK PARLIAMENT
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on July 15, 2020. JESSICA TAYLOR / AFP / UK PARLIAMENT

 

The World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two county cricket friendly matches will be among pilot events, starting later this month.

The government said the “events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments”.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said he recognised that for many sports, fans were their “lifeblood”.

“Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country,” he said.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously said top-flight clubs are keen to act as “test pilots” for any experiments around a phased reopening of stadiums.

 

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
File photo: Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP)

 

Depending on how many fans are allowed back, it could be a major boost to the finances of clubs in the English Football League, who rely heavily on matchday revenue.



More on Sports

Nigeria’s Nneka Ede Buys Portuguese Club

Barca Have Been ‘Very Inconsistent, Weak,’ Messi Laments As Real Madrid Win La Liga

Barcelona Congratulate Real Madrid For Winning 2019/2020 La Liga Crown

Why NFF Used PPG to Conclude 2019/2020 NPFL Season – Pinnick

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV