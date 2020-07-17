Rivers Police Boss Asks Wike To Hand Over Nunieh To State Command

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, has asked Governor Nyesom Wike to release the former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, to the State Police Command.

Briefing journalists at his office on Friday in Port Harcourt, the police boss said although Governor Wike is free to protect his citizens, he should however do that within the confines of the law.

“His Excellency is saying that he is going to rescue her, under normal circumstance, he is supposed to turn her over to me.

“I am the Commissioner of Police and I will be in a better position to take her than for him to take her to the Government House.

“Nobody says he should not protect his citizens but everything should be done within the confines of the law. If you rescue your citizen, we expect you to turn her over to the police who are in a better position to protect her,” he said.

Speaking further, the police boss explained that he is optimistic that Governor Wike will hand over the ex-NDDC boss to the State Command.

Reacting to claims by the governor that the operation at Nunieh’s residence was illegal, the police chief explained that it is not in every circumstance that a warrant of arrest is obtained.

Muhah noted that although the police personnel didn’t secure an arrest warrant before storming the ex-NNDC MD’s residence, he however maintained that the operation was valid.

The reaction of the police boss comes a day after Wike raced to Nunieh’s residence along with some of his security details to rescue her from security operatives who claimed they had orders to arrest her.

While fuming that the security operatives had no arrest warrant, Wike took Nunieh under protective custody to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.