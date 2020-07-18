653 New Infections As Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 36,000

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria has exceeded the 36,000 mark.

This follows the confirmation of 653 new infections by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – the health agency saddled with such responsibility in the country.

Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in a late-night tweet on Saturday, the agency revealed that the new cases were reported across 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Only nine states did not report a new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As the epicentre of the disease in the country, Lagos reported 115 more cases, followed by Kwara, Enugu, and the FCT which recorded 85, 80, and 78 new infections respectively.

Other are Rivers – 36, Ondo – 35, Oyo – 30, Katsina – 28, Kaduna – 19, Abia – 19, Nasarawa – 18, Plateau – 17, and Imo – 16.

Four states – Ogun, Ebonyi, Benue, and Kano, reported nine more infections with Delta, Bauchi, and Ekiti having eight, seven, and six new cases.

Gombe, Bayelsa, Adamawa, and Osun also recorded four more cases while a case was reported each in Cross River, Yobe, Borno, and Zamfara States.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria to 36,107 out of the over 200,000 samples tested.

On the positive note, 305 more recovered patients were discharged from various isolation centres after they were successfully treated but six new death were recorded.

Nigeria now has 14,938 recovered cases of COVID-19 with the death toll still at 778.