Bodies Of Two Teenagers Recovered In Chibok Attack

The lifeless bodies of two teenagers have been found in Kuburmbula, a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to residents, the teenage boys simply identified as James and Tuksa aged 14 and 15 respectively met their death at the farm on Saturday.

They were said to have gone to assist their parents to spray insecticides at the farm before the incident.

Boko Haram insurgents hibernating on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest bordering Chibok are suspected to have perpetrated the ‘hit and run’ attack.

Local sources in Chibok local government confirmed that villages have been targeted for flash attacks such as this in recent times by the insurgents.

The raiding of food barns and stores are usually part of the attacks, a villager who preferred to be anonymous told Channels Television.

Chibok became famous in 2014 when over 270 final year schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitories at the local government headquarters.

Six years later, villages in the local government have continued to struggle with pockets of attacks.

In the North-West, tragedy also struck in Katsina where five children of the same father died in a bomb blast at Yammama, a village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

According to an investigation conducted by the police, the kids were said to have picked a military grenade and were fiddling with it before the device exploded.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police also noted that six other children, who were at a farm where the explosion occurred, were seriously injured, and taken to the hospital.

While residents told Channels Television that six people were feared killed in the explosion, the police insisted that the death figure was five.