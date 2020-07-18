COVID-19: Edo Govt Asks Private Sector To Step Up Efforts

The Edo State government has called for increased participation of the private sector and other stakeholders to complement its efforts in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, stated this on Saturday in Benin City, the state capital.

“If we are going to stop the pandemic, every person must be involved; it must be a shared responsibility,” he said.

Okundia added, “There must be increased private sector involvement in COVID-19 control efforts as the government alone cannot stop it without the active collaboration and support of all stakeholders.”

He explained that the state government’s response strategy was geared towards ensuring that the livelihoods of the people were protected.

The Commissioner also urged all residents to support the Godwin Obaseki administration’s effort to curtail the spread of the virus by complying with all the set guidelines.

He reassured residents that the state government remained committed to containing the pandemic and protecting the people of the state.

Call For Assistance

Okundia stated, “We have recorded 11 new confirmed cases and discharged 58 more patients who have tested negative for the virus.

“The recovered patients have been cleared from our state isolation centres to reunite with the society.”

He noted that the state’s surveillance pillar has intensified contact tracing, line-listing, and monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases.

According to the commissioner, Edo has recorded a total of 1,885 confirmed infections out of 8,350 suspected cases.

He said 1,208 recovered patients have been discharged but 62 people have sadly lost the battle to COVID-19.

“We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents.

“Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” Okundia said.

He added, “Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by the Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), distributed at the onset of the outbreak.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”