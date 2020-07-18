COVID-19: Kaduna Civil Servants To Resume Work On Monday

The Kaduna State Government has directed its civil servants to report to work on Monday, July 20 after working remotely for over three months at home following the lockdown which quarantined all residents on March 26.

A circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, says that different categories of workers will work on different days of the week from 9 am to 3 pm.

According to the circular which was signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of the Service, Ibrahim Jere, all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of Agencies, and Parastatals, as well as Directors will work from Monday to Friday.

The circular further states that officers on Grade Level 14 and above will work for three days, including Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level 7 to 13 will work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

It also noted that in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be restricted from visiting offices, adding that the order will be “enforced by assigning staff officers to identify their staff at the entrance gate from 8.30 am to 9.30 am.”

According to Jere, the COVID-19 prevention protocols will be strictly complied with by all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all arms of government.

The protocols include social distancing at workplaces, subjecting all workers to daily temperature checks at the entrance of the MDAs, observing respiratory hygiene, and handwashing among others.