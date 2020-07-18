COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Receives Motorised Fumigators From Ooni Of Ife

The Nasarawa State Government has received two Motorised Modular Fumigators from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II.

The donation was made at the Banquette Hall of the Government House in Lafia during an event which drew several high calibre personalities, including traditional rulers within the state.

Ogunwusi who was represented by Oba Asoya of Isoya Ile-Ife, Muraino Adenini, donated the items to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On hand to receive the equipment from the monarch was the state Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe who doubles as the Chairman, COVID-19 Task Force in the state.

While thanking the Ooni for his kind contribution to stem the tide of the virus, the state government promised to use the fumigators effectively to contain the pandemic.