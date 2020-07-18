FG Evacuates 324 Nigerians From US

The Federal Government has evacuated another batch of 324 Nigerians who are stranded in the United States of America.+

This was revealed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Saturday via Twitter.

According to him, the Nigerian returnees are being expected into the country from Newark Airport, New Jersey.

Onyeama noted that the flight left the American soil on Friday and is due to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 15:35 pm today.

The Minister explained that following the development of the third evacuation of these citizens, two more evacuation flights are expected from the country on July 28 and 31 respectively.

The Nigerian government had on July 4 evacuated 335 stranded citizens from the US as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) who confirmed this to Channels Television said the evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding.

It, however, stated that they would remain in 14-day isolation before reuniting with their families.

Over 2,000 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from various parts of the world, among those who have indicated interest to return home following the COVID-19 pandemic.

