How Rivers Witnessed ‘Massive’ Infrastructural Development – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says prudent management of resources has led to massive infrastructural development in the state.

According to him, the state’s development agenda is still on course despite the economic downturn in the country.

Governor Wike made the remarks on Saturday while addressing reporters after shortly after inspecting some of the ongoing projects in the state.

He promised to leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“We are going to spread development projects across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of our prudent management of scarce resources,” Governor Wike stated.

He added, “Rivers people will see more development projects until the end of my tenure.

“It is important that when you are given an opportunity to serve, you leave behind legacies that will make people remember that you are the one that provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities.

Be Patient

The governor told reporters that as far as he was concerned, the goal was for the people of the state to remember him for the quality of projects of his administration from 2015 to 2023.

He gave an assurance that with prudent management of scarce resources, his administration would achieve this and would not give excuses but delivering on its promises despite the economic downturn.

Governor Wike also commended the level of work done by a construction company that handled three major flyovers simultaneously, including the expansion of the Rumuola flyover.

He was noted that the firm has the capacity to deliver on projects, hence his insistence that reputable companies should execute projects for the state government.

“It is amazing when you see a good job done and you are happy for the money you have spent. I am sure that the residents of the state are happy.

“These projects started in October last year and this is July and they are almost completed,” he said.

The governor added, “I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that it is in my tenure that these infrastructures are being built.

“I have told Rivers people to be patient. More and more projects will be provided for them.”

Some of the projects inspected by the governor include the ongoing construction work at the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Rebisi flyover, among others.