Six Feared Killed In Katsina Explosion

Six people have been feared killed and five others severely injured after a suspected bomb exploded at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

Locals put the number of the victims to eleven out of which six have already died and five are currently in a hospital receiving medical attention.

According to a resident of the affected village, who craved anonymity, the incident happened at about 9:00 am while “one of the victims was in the farm gathering grasses to feed his animals.”