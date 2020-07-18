Kano Govt Approves N490m To Avert Collapse Of Bridge

The Kano State Government has approved N490 million to avert the collapse of a bridge in the state.

Channels Television learned that the money is meant for the extension of Shimar Bridge along Karfi-Rano Road to avoid total cut-off of the road in the face of heavy downpour being recorded during this rainy season.

The State Executive Council also gave approval for the proposed construction and establishment of an ultra-modern and Multi-Purpose Shopping Mall at former Daula Hotel premises, located at Murtala Muhammad Way by Mudatex Mudassir and Brothers Ltd.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting which held at the Government House on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said N338.9m has also been approved as the counterpart fund for the implementation of the 2020 Health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Work Plan for improving healthcare delivery.

He explained that the council also made other approvals including the release of funds for the award of contract for the revised estimated cost of N724.1m for quantity adjust upward of the Underpass and Flyover at Dangi Roundabout along Zaria Road among others.

Also, the state government released N27m for the production of two million assorted seedlings for venue, departmental and institutional planting, and distribution to farmers.